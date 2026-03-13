Over 50% Indian households hit by LPG shortage
What's the story
A survey by LocalCircles has revealed that over half of Indian households are facing disruptions in the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The survey, which received responses from around 19,000 people across India, found that some consumers have been forced to turn to black markets due to the shortage. In Delhi-NCR, gas agencies are reportedly charging ₹1,500-2,800 per cylinder—almost double the usual price.
Consumer feedback
Alternative cooking methods
The survey also found that 43% of respondents had no trouble booking LPG cylinders, with deliveries arriving on time. However, others reported delays and some were forced to buy cylinders at inflated prices from the black market. The disruptions have led many households to look for alternative cooking methods like induction stoves. Restaurants across India are also reducing menu items or shutting down temporarily due to gas supply issues.
Government response
Booking period for LPG cylinders increased
The ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran is causing instability in the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route for India's LPG imports. The Indian government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to give priority to household LPG over commercial users. Refineries are working at full capacity, with instructions to increase production only for domestic consumers. The booking period for LPG cylinders has also been increased from 21 days to 25 days in a bid to curb hoarding.