Over 50 police injured in CJP clashes near Parliament street
India
Over 50 police officers were hurt after clashes broke out between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters and police near Parliament Street in New Delhi on Sunday.
On Monday, protesters tried to push past barricades toward Parliament, leading to chaos.
Authorities quickly brought things under control, sending injured officers to the hospital and starting legal action against those involved.
CJP protesters prompt police baton response
On Monday, CJP protesters again tried to breach barricades near Parliament, prompting security forces to use batons.
The standoff caused traffic jams and disruptions across several roads in the city.
Security has now been tightened at key spots, and officials say investigations are underway for those who broke the law.