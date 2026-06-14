Over 500 Indian sailors stranded in Hormuz and Oman waters
India
More than 500 Indian sailors have been stuck on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman for more than three months, all because tensions between the US and Iran made sailing risky.
The situation kicked off back in February, leaving 562 sailors across 13 vessels facing tough conditions: 329 west of the strait, and another 233 in the Gulf.
Indian embassy in Oman coordinates rescues
Recently, the Indian embassy in Oman stepped in to help after Virat 1 broke down off Oman's coast, with its crew safely moved on to life rafts while a search and rescue operation is being coordinated.
The Indian embassy is keeping a close eye on things, working to get everyone home safely, including handling the return of a sailor's body after he passed away from illness aboard MT Celestial.