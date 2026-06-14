Over 500 Indian sailors stranded in Hormuz and Oman waters India Jun 14, 2026

More than 500 Indian sailors have been stuck on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman for more than three months, all because tensions between the US and Iran made sailing risky.

The situation kicked off back in February, leaving 562 sailors across 13 vessels facing tough conditions: 329 west of the strait, and another 233 in the Gulf.