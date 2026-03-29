Over 60 fall ill after prasada at Bettenahalli Ramanavami event
India
Over 60 people got sick after having prasada during Sri Ramanavami celebrations in Bettenahalli village, Bengaluru Rural district.
The event drew about 400 attendees, and symptoms like stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea started showing up around 1am on Sunday; some people reported symptoms roughly 10 hours after the meal.
Lakka Krishna Reddy says patients safe
Most were treated at the Aradeshanahalli Primary Health Centre; several inpatients were treated and discharged, while about 14 received treatment in private facilities.
District Health Officer Lakka Krishna Reddy shared that all patients are now out of danger.
Food samples, including kalu prasada, have been sent for lab testing to figure out what went wrong.