Over 60 tannery workers escape bus fire near Pachodda village
India
A bus carrying more than 60 tannery workers caught fire on the Unnao-Lalganj highway while heading to work near Pachodda village.
Thankfully, everyone got out safely, though they had to leave their belongings behind.
The incident blocked traffic for people trying to reach Prime Minister Modi's rally in Hardoi.
Police reroute rallygoers, engine fault suspected
The highway was jammed for about two hours until police rerouted rallygoers and things slowly got back to normal.
By the time firefighters arrived, the bus was already in flames.
Early investigation points to a possible engine fault as the cause of the fire.