Over 6,000 PNG users in India surrender LPG amid shortage

Union minister pushes 50L PNG target

The government recently told households with access to PNG to switch within three months or risk losing their LPG supply.

To make this easier and reach more people, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met officials on March 28 to speed up PNG network expansion, and the government has set a target of 50 lakh (5 million) new PNG connections.

The push is all about making energy supplies more reliable and local as LPG disruptions continue.