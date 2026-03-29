Over 6,000 PNG users in India surrender LPG amid shortage
With the ongoing LPG shortage linked to the West Asia conflict, over 6,000 piped natural gas (PNG) users in India have given up their LPG connections.
This move frees up more gas cylinders for people who really need them.
Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas, thanked these users for playing a key part in managing resources during this crunch.
Union minister pushes 50L PNG target
The government recently told households with access to PNG to switch within three months or risk losing their LPG supply.
To make this easier and reach more people, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met officials on March 28 to speed up PNG network expansion, and the government has set a target of 50 lakh (5 million) new PNG connections.
The push is all about making energy supplies more reliable and local as LPG disruptions continue.