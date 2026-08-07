Over 70 fall ill after Kharida village housewarming in Odisha

About 50 people with severe symptoms were admitted to Jaleswar Hospital, while others got first aid.

A medical team has been deployed to Kharida village to monitor the situation and provide necessary healthcare.

Sadly, this is not the first time: recent suspected food poisoning incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Sundargarh affected over 100 people in one case, and 28 people with four deaths in the other, so health officials are investigating to determine the exact cause.