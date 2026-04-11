Over 8.4 million new registrations push Uttar Pradesh roll to 133.9 million
Uttar Pradesh's latest electoral roll is out, and it's big news: over 8.4 million people signed up to vote since last January, pushing the state's total registered voters to a massive 133.9 million.
That's a 6.7% jump, the highest among all states in this year's Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The list now includes 1,763,360 first-time voters ages 18 and 19, showing more young people are stepping up to have their say.
SIR cleans Uttar Pradesh rolls
Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Bareilly led the way with the most new registrations.
The SIR exercise covered every district and weeded out outdated entries, especially in cities like Lucknow, to make sure everyone on the list actually belongs there.
It was all about making voting more accurate and inclusive for everyone, especially first-timers excited to participate.