Over 90% JNU students want VC Pandit to resign
India
A huge majority of Jawaharlal Nehru University students (over 90%) just voted for Vice Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit to resign.
The student union called the referendum after Pandit made comments in a podcast that critics said were dismissive toward Dalits.
Debate over referendum
JNUSU claims Pandit's statement reflects ongoing issues with caste and fairness at JNU.
Some faculty, like professor Christhu Doss, argued that open debates would be better than polls for resolving such matters.
Background on Pandit
Pandit became JNU's first woman vice chancellor and has an academic background in international relations.
Her tenure has seen controversy, including student protests and a referendum triggered by comments she made that critics said were derogatory toward Dalits.