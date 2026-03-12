Over 90% JNU students want VC Pandit to resign

JNUSU claims Pandit's statement reflects ongoing issues with caste and fairness at JNU . Some faculty, like professor Christhu Doss, argued that open debates would be better than polls for resolving such matters.

Background on Pandit

Pandit became JNU's first woman vice chancellor and has an academic background in international relations.

Her tenure has seen controversy, including student protests and a referendum triggered by comments she made that critics said were derogatory toward Dalits.