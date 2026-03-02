Over 90 people from Karnataka stranded in Dubai, Bahrain

Siddaramaiah promises direct support for those stranded

The state government has activated round-the-clock emergency operation centers and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised direct support for those stranded.

The chief secretary has sent letters to both the External Affairs secretary and the Civil Aviation secretary seeking complimentary boarding, extended flexibility in ticket rescheduling and waivers of additional charges, apart from arranging enough flights.

Officials are also reaching out to Kannada groups abroad for help, but say the main responsibility lies with the central government's evacuation efforts.