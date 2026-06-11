Overcrowded boat capsizes on Godavari near Purushottampuri, 2 women die
India
On Wednesday, a boat carrying pilgrims in the Godavari River near Purushottampuri, Beed district, flipped over because it was packed well past its limit, meant for 20 but carrying over 35 people.
Sadly, two women from Washim district lost their lives: Kantabai Dyandev Andhale, 53, and Pramila Rathod, 54.
Beed collector seeks inquiry, promises action
Local villagers and police jumped into action to help survivors, and injured passengers were rushed to hospitals.
The Beed district collector has called for an official inquiry and promised strict action against those responsible.
Overcrowding is being blamed for the accident, and authorities are expected to review safety and crowd-management measures following the incident.