Jantar Mantar fallout: Delhi Police revamp intelligence-gathering strategy for protests
What's the story
The Delhi Police has reportedly revamped its intelligence-gathering strategy for large demonstrations in the wake of the July 20 Jantar Mantar incident. The clash saw around 30,000 protesters trying to march toward Parliament, demanding educational reforms. The police's response to the situation has drawn heavy criticism. In light of this, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has ordered an overhaul of their intelligence-gathering system.
Intelligence overhaul
Guidelines for pre-protest intel gathering
He has directed the Special Branch of the Delhi Police to collect and analyze at least 10 vital pieces of information before any major protest.
This includes creating detailed profiles of protesters, their states of origin, mobilization methods, and key leaders' roles.
The police will also gather details about protesters' accommodations in Delhi, local contacts, organizational affiliations, funding sources, and logistical arrangements.
Protest management
Purpose is to understand not just where protest is happening
The Delhi Police also ordered a review of its wireless communication system to ensure faster information sharing.
The objective is not to prevent protests but to improve preparedness and law-and-order management, especially for demonstrations involving large crowds or multiple organizations, sources told IANS.
"The purpose is to understand not just where a protest is happening but who is behind it, how people are...mobilized, where they are coming from, and whether there are local support structures," another officer told IE.