Satya Niketan collapse: Owner, wife sent to 14-day judicial custody
What's the story
A Delhi court has remanded Hariram Gupta, the owner of the paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan that collapsed, and his wife Urmila Gupta to 14 days of judicial custody. Their son Mahesh Gupta was sent to two days of police custody. The court's decision comes after the building collapse on September 6 killed seven people in Southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area.
Investigation details
PG boys' accommodation had 4 upper floors
The First Information Report (FIR) in the case alleges that four upper floors were added to an old building despite concerns about its load-bearing capacity.
The building was being used as a boys' PG near Delhi University's South Campus.
Police have alleged that further construction work was underway when the structure collapsed, endangering residents, ANI reported.
Legal proceedings
Delhi HC hearing PIL on building collapse
The Delhi High Court is also hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) related to the incident. The petition seeks ₹1 crore compensation for victims' families and a structural audit of PG accommodations.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a high-level inquiry into whether the collapsed building had valid construction permission.
Post-collapse measures
Intensified safety inspections ordered for PG accommodations, coaching centers
In the wake of the tragedy, the Delhi government has ordered intensified safety inspections of PG accommodations and coaching centers across the city.
The police investigation and court proceedings are looking into various aspects of the collapse, including construction permissions and renovation work.
The incident is the most recent in a series of building collapses and fires in Delhi during the last year, which have sparked concerns regarding regulation, enforcement, and the involvement of high-ranking officials and ministers.