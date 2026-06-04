Oxford study ranks Ahmedabad 2nd worldwide among heat vulnerable cities
Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune have landed in the top 50 global cities most at risk from extreme heat, according to a University of Oxford study.
Ahmedabad stands out as India's most vulnerable city, ranked second worldwide.
The research looked at how exposed each city is to heat waves and how well people can cope.
Nagpur 4th, experts urge passive cooling
Nagpur ranks fourth globally for heat vulnerability, with Pune at 23rd and Mumbai at 46th.
Factors like high humidity, low tree cover, poor wind circulation, and limited access to cooling make things tougher for residents.
The researchers say relying too much on air conditioning isn't a fix: it actually adds to the problem by increasing energy demand and urban warming.
They're calling for smarter solutions like passive cooling so cities can beat the heat without making things worse.