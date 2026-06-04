Oxford study ranks Ahmedabad 2nd worldwide among heat vulnerable cities

Nagpur 4th, experts urge passive cooling

Nagpur ranks fourth globally for heat vulnerability, with Pune at 23rd and Mumbai at 46th.

Factors like high humidity, low tree cover, poor wind circulation, and limited access to cooling make things tougher for residents.

The researchers say relying too much on air conditioning isn't a fix: it actually adds to the problem by increasing energy demand and urban warming.

They're calling for smarter solutions like passive cooling so cities can beat the heat without making things worse.