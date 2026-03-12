Ozempic, Wegovy alternatives to cost ₹3,000-4,000/month: What to know
Big news for anyone following the weight-loss scene: Nearly 50 generic versions of popular drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are about to hit the Indian market, starting March 20, 2026.
With semaglutide's patent expiring, these generics could drop monthly costs by around 67%-80%, making them much more accessible for many people.
What's the catch?
Indian pharma giants like Dr. Reddy's, Zydus, Cipla, and Sun Pharma will price these generics between ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per month (down from the current ₹8,800 to ₹16,400).
Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk (maker of Ozempic/Wegovy) and Eli Lilly (maker of tirzepatide/Mounjaro) are unlikely to change their current price points.
Novo Nordisk has emphasized the clinical evidence for its products; an equivalent statement from Eli Lilly is not provided.
Zydus is also launching reusable pens to make dosing easier and cheaper.
Just a heads-up: Experts say these medications should only be used with a doctor's supervision due to possible side effects like nausea, so do not skip that medical advice.