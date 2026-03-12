Ozempic, Wegovy alternatives to cost ₹3,000-4,000/month: What to know

What's the catch?

Indian pharma giants like Dr. Reddy's, Zydus, Cipla, and Sun Pharma will price these generics between ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per month (down from the current ₹8,800 to ₹16,400).

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk (maker of Ozempic/Wegovy) and Eli Lilly (maker of tirzepatide/Mounjaro) are unlikely to change their current price points.

Novo Nordisk has emphasized the clinical evidence for its products; an equivalent statement from Eli Lilly is not provided.

Zydus is also launching reusable pens to make dosing easier and cheaper.

Just a heads-up: Experts say these medications should only be used with a doctor's supervision due to possible side effects like nausea, so do not skip that medical advice.