Ozempic's price to drop significantly in India
India
Semaglutide's main patent just expired in India (March 20, 2026), opening the doors for more than 50 generic versions from major pharmaceutical brands such as Sun Pharma and Cipla.
The price is expected to drop sharply, from around ₹11,000 a month to as low as ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, making this vital treatment much more affordable.
Millions more could soon access this game-changing medication
Semaglutide (sold as Ozempic) helps people with type 2 diabetes and obesity manage blood sugar and curb appetite.
It helps adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity manage blood sugar and curb appetite.
With lower prices on the horizon, millions more could soon access this game-changing medication.