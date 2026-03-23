Ozempic's price to drop significantly in India India Mar 23, 2026

Semaglutide's main patent just expired in India (March 20, 2026), opening the doors for more than 50 generic versions from major pharmaceutical brands such as Sun Pharma and Cipla.

The price is expected to drop sharply, from around ₹11,000 a month to as low as ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, making this vital treatment much more affordable.