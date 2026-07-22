P. Periyapullan's son Ulagalapathi, 21, killed in Guindy crash
India
Ulagalapathi, 21, the son of former AIADMK MLA P. Periyapullan, lost his life early Wednesday after his bike collided with a JCB earthmover on Sardar Patel Road in Guindy, Chennai.
The crash happened around 7:30am throwing him from his motorcycle and resulting in fatal injuries at the scene.
Melur community mourns as police probe
Originally from Melur taluk in Madurai, Ulagalapathi's passing has left the local community saddened.
Police have registered a case and are investigating how the accident happened. Traffic Investigation Wing officials are handling the inquiry.