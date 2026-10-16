Paan vendor filmed making 25 paans on Mumbai-Chhattisgarh 3AC berth
India
A video showing a paan vendor making 25 paans on the lower berth of a 3AC train coach, using a cloth as his prep station, has gone viral.
Filmed during a Mumbai to Chhattisgarh trip, the clip quickly raised eyebrows about food safety and whether vendors should be allowed to run businesses inside train compartments.
Netizens urge railways, cite hygiene concerns
Social media users weren't impressed. Many called it a hygiene concern and urged railways to crack down on such practices, calling them cleanliness concerns.
The incident has people talking about the need for better regulation and monitoring of food prep in public transport.