PAC jawan's gun fires at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath, 3 injured
India
Three flower vendors were hurt on Saturday when a PAC jawan's gun accidentally went off near Gate No. 4B of Varanasi's busy Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
The injured (Nikhil Gupta, Ram Babu, and Vikas Yadav) got hit in their finger, waist, and leg by the bullet and shrapnel.
Gun sling snapped, police launch probe
The accident happened when the gun's sling snapped and it fell, causing it to fire.
Security quickly cleared the crowded area while the vendors were taken to Mandaliya Hospital for treatment.
Senior police officials arrived soon after, launching an investigation into how the weapon discharged and whether safety protocols were followed.
Updates are expected as they look into what went wrong.