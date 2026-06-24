PAC under K.C. Venugopal seeks answers on Great Nicobar Project
India
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), led by K.C. Venugopal, wants the home ministry to explain what's really happening with the Great Nicobar Project.
Venugopal and Congress MP Amar Singh are worried about plans to cut down 15 million trees and say local residents aren't happy.
They feel the government is putting business interests ahead of protecting nature.
CAG finds major gaps at ANIMS
The PAC also discussed a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General, which found big gaps at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences, like missing diagnostic tools, delays in construction, and only five operating theaters working.
This means patients are stuck waiting longer for care, with ministries pointing fingers over who's responsible.