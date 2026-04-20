Pachpadra refinery fire ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inauguration

Pachpadra refinery project costs nearly ₹73,000cr

The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries.

The Pachpadra refinery has been in the works for years: first launched in 2013 and relaunched by Prime Minister Modi in 2018. Its costs have soared to nearly ₹73,000 crore.

Once fully running, it will produce not just fuel but also key chemicals used for making plastics and auto parts, giving a big boost to local industry and jobs in Rajasthan.