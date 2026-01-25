Padma Awards 2026: 54 unsung heroes honored India Jan 25, 2026

India just revealed its Padma Award winners for 2026, and this year's spotlight is on unsung heroes—45 people from marginalized communities who've made a real difference in social work, healthcare, arts, education, agriculture, and the environment.

Many have worked quietly for years with groups like Divyangjan (persons with disabilities), women, and children in some of the country's most remote areas.