Padma Awards 2026: 54 unsung heroes honored
India just revealed its Padma Award winners for 2026, and this year's spotlight is on unsung heroes—45 people from marginalized communities who've made a real difference in social work, healthcare, arts, education, agriculture, and the environment.
Many have worked quietly for years with groups like Divyangjan (persons with disabilities), women, and children in some of the country's most remote areas.
Who got recognized?
Names like Anke Gowda (literature-education), Armida Fernandes (social service), Brij Lal Bhat (social work), Dr Shyam Sundar (medicine), and Mohan Nagar (environment) stand out.
One source reported that states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra saw four awardees each; Assam, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat had three each—showing how talent comes from everywhere.
How are winners picked?
Anyone can nominate a changemaker through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal.
A special committee reviews these names before the President gives final approval.
The actual medals will be handed out later this year at Rashtrapati Bhavan—a big moment for all these everyday legends.