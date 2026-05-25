Padma Awards 2026: President Droupadi Murmu honors Padma Shri winners
The Padma Awards 2026 are happening today at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu honoring some truly inspiring people.
This year's Padma Shri recipients include Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya and Tripti Mukherjee for arts, Sunita Godbole for medicine and social service, and Dr. Lars-Christian Koch for promoting Indian culture in Germany.
All of them shared heartfelt thanks for being recognized with one of India's top civilian honors.
Padma Shri recipients give heartfelt thanks
Pandya, still active in his art at 94, said he feels grateful that his lifelong efforts have been noticed.
Mukherjee called the award a proud moment not just for herself but those around her.
Godbole described her recognition as "deeply satisfying," especially because of her work improving healthcare and education in Dantewada.
Koch was pleasantly surprised by the honor and credited his close connection to Indian music and culture for shaping his journey.