Padma Awards 2026: President Droupadi Murmu honors Padma Shri winners

Padma Shri recipients give heartfelt thanks

Pandya, still active in his art at 94, said he feels grateful that his lifelong efforts have been noticed.

Mukherjee called the award a proud moment not just for herself but those around her.

Godbole described her recognition as "deeply satisfying," especially because of her work improving healthcare and education in Dantewada.

Koch was pleasantly surprised by the honor and credited his close connection to Indian music and culture for shaping his journey.