Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mammootty among honorees
The Padma Awards for 2026 are out!
This year, 131 people from all walks of life are being recognized—including sports stars, actors, coaches, and grassroots changemakers.
The list features 19 women and highlights 45 unsung heroes, many of whom are from marginalized communities.
Who's on the list?
Cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur will receive the Padma Shri, along with Paralympian Praveen Kumar, tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, who will receive the Padma Bhushan, hockey star Savita Punia, and coach Baldev Singh.
Actors like Mammootty and R Madhavan made the cut too.
There's a strong nod to teachers—like Bundeli trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar and Silambam coach K Pajanivel—plus a posthumous honor for wrestling coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili.
Why does it matter?
The awards aren't just about big names; they celebrate people making a real impact—like grassroots heroes working in education and healthcare for women, tribals, Dalits, and people with disabilities.
It's a reminder that recognition goes beyond fame—it's about changing lives on the ground.