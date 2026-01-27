Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mammootty among honorees India Jan 27, 2026

The Padma Awards for 2026 are out!

This year, 131 people from all walks of life are being recognized—including sports stars, actors, coaches, and grassroots changemakers.

The list features 19 women and highlights 45 unsung heroes, many of whom are from marginalized communities.