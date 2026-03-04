Padma Bhushan awardee, journalist HK Dua passes away at 88

Senior journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee HK Dua passed away in New Delhi today. He was 88. His family confirmed the news, saying he had been admitted to a private hospital three weeks ago due to ill health. Dua's cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road Crematorium on March 5 at 12:00pm.

Career highlights Former Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Dua was the former Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune from 2003 to 2009. He is credited with improving the newspaper's national profile and editorial credibility. Before his stint at The Tribune, Dua held senior editorial positions at The Indian Express, Times of India, and Hindustan Times.

Public service Nominated to Rajya Sabha by Manmohan Singh In 2009, Dua was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. During his tenure, he had actively participated in debates on media freedom as well as public policy. In recognition of his contributions to the field of journalism, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan back in in 2008.

Advertisement