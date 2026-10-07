Padma Shri Ramesh Baba dies aged 88 in Barsana, Mathura
India
Ramesh Baba, a well-known environmentalist and cow protector, passed away at age 88 in Barsana, Mathura.
Honored with the Padma Shri in 2019, he dedicated his life to caring for the Braj region, and his 'Gaushala' in Barsana houses about 65,000 cows and came to Mathura in his teens.
Ramesh Baba opposed mining, defended Yamuna
Baba was deeply committed to saving Braj's environment: he stood against mining near Rajasthan and worked hard to protect the Yamuna River.
Even during protests, he stayed true to his promise never to leave Braj.
Local officials remembered him warmly; District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh called his passing "His demise is a great loss to humanity."