Paga Jaya arrested in Hyderabad for stealing valuables worth 70L
A 25-year-old woman named Paga Jaya has been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly stealing gold, cash, and an iPhone 17, altogether worth about ₹70 lakh, from several locked houses.
Police say Jaya pulled off these thefts by wearing a burqa to hide her identity and picking up housebreaking tips online, all without her husband knowing.
She's currently linked to five separate cases.
Police recover jewelry, probe linked burglaries
CCTV cameras caught Jaya in action during one attempted break-in, dressed in black with a light blue backpack.
While she didn't succeed that time, police believe she was trying to fund a lavish lifestyle. Officers have since recovered stolen jewelry and cash from her.
In a related update, another person was also arrested for multiple burglaries: investigators are now checking if the cases are connected.