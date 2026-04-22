Pahalgam attack kills 26 as Resistance Front claims responsibility
India
What started as a celebration for the Rao family from Karnataka, marking their son's board exam success in Pahalgam, Kashmir, turned into heartbreak on April 22, 2025.
Gunmen attacked Baisaran Meadows, killing 26 people and targeting them based on religion.
The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.
The shocking incident led to high-level security talks and pointed fingers at possible Pakistani involvement.
Pallavi still grieving husband Manjunath
A year later, Pallavi is still coping with the trauma of losing her husband Manjunath that day.
Remembered for his joy and humor, Manjunath's absence has left a deep void in the family's life.
Everyday moments feel different now, and celebrations just aren't the same without him.