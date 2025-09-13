Pahalgam attack victim's wife asks fans to skip Ind-Pak match
Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband Shubham was among the 26 killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, is asking fans and officials to skip the upcoming India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match.
She feels the BCCI is ignoring victims' families by going ahead with the game and worries that money from it could fund more violence.
'BCCI is not sentimental toward those 26 families'
Aishanya told reporters, "BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan. I think BCCI is not sentimental toward those 26 families."
She believes playing against Pakistan sends the wrong message, especially when some players call themselves nationalists.
Aishanya has been vocal since the tragedy
Aishanya has been outspoken since losing her husband in the Pahalgam attack, pushing for martyr status for victims and speaking out against sporting ties with Pakistan.
She's frustrated that most cricketers and sponsors haven't supported a boycott, saying only one or two spoke up at all.