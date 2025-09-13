Pahalgam attack victim's wife asks fans to skip Ind-Pak match India Sep 13, 2025

Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband Shubham was among the 26 killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, is asking fans and officials to skip the upcoming India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match.

She feels the BCCI is ignoring victims' families by going ahead with the game and worries that money from it could fund more violence.