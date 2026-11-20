India rejects Pakistan minister's request to visit Taj Mahal, Nizamuddin
What's the story
Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Malik, who is in India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, had planned to visit several places, including the Taj Mahal and Nizamuddin Dargah. However, his requests were denied by the Indian government. Sources told NDTV Malik was only permitted to attend the SCO event at Purana Quila from November 20-22. The visit to India is the first by a Pakistani federal minister since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meet in Goa in 2023.
Forum
Pakistan to highlight its cultural heritage at forum
Pakistan's Foreign Office earlier confirmed Malik will represent Islamabad at the forum and share its perspective on inter-civilizational dialogue.
"Dr Malik will share Pakistan's perspective on the salience of dialogue among civilizations and Pakistan's contribution in this area of diplomacy," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
His address will also highlight Pakistan's role in the SCO and its diverse cultural heritage.
Pakistan
Pakistan is currently chairing SCO Council of Heads of State
Pakistan is currently chairing the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026-27.
As part of its chairmanship, it will host several ministerial-level meetings and expert group discussions leading up to next year's summit.
India had extended invitations to all SCO members, including Pakistan, in keeping with established practice, last month.
Diplomatic tensions
Opposition slams government for inviting Malik
The opposition has criticized the Indian government for inviting Malik, asking what has changed since Pahalgam to warrant a policy change toward the neighboring country.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, recalling what Malik said on the Indus Waters Treaty suspension, said that his language was that of a "terrorist."
"Whoever touches our water, their hands would be cut off," Malik had said at a seminar in June.