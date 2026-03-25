Pakistan diplomat threatens nuclear attack on India
India
Abdul Basit, Pakistan's former high commissioner to India, made waves by saying that if the US ever attacked Pakistan, cities like Mumbai and Delhi could be targeted in retaliation.
He explained that Pakistan would attack Mumbai and New Delhi without a second thought if the US attacked Pakistan, and he added that missile-range limits mean any response would focus on India.
BJP leader responds, calls Pakistan 'terrorist state'
Basit also accused the US of favoring India: he argued that the US overlooks India's missile arsenal but keeps a close watch on Pakistan's.
His comments quickly drew a strong response from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tuhin Sinha, who called out Pakistan's history with threats and labeled it a "terrorist state."