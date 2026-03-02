Pakistan drones near LoC; Kashmir schools shut for 2 days
Schools up to Class 8 in Kashmir will stay shut on March 2 and 3, 2026, after suspected Pakistani drones were spotted near the Line of Control.
The army thwarted drone intrusion attempts over the Poonch sector early on March 1, forcing the quadcopters to retreat.
Officials say the move is just a precaution to keep students safe as schools were about to reopen after winter break.
Protests break out over Iran's Khamenei's death
With all schools, colleges, and universities closed across Kashmir's 10 districts, police have stepped up their presence in key areas like Lal Chowk and old city neighborhoods.
Barricades went up, inter-district transport was paused, and traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway slowed down.
At the same time, protests broke out following reports that Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei had been killed in US-Israeli strikes—adding more tension.
University exams were postponed too, as leaders called for calm while everyone waits for things to settle down.