Pakistan ISI-backed spy ring busted; minor among 22 arrested
Ghaziabad Police busted a Pakistan ISI-backed spy ring after a local beat constable noticed suspicious activity and reported it.
The group had set up a solar-powered camera at Delhi Cantonment and CCTV at Sonipat railway station to secretly stream live army movements and weapon details to handlers on WhatsApp ("Lawrence Bishnoi 007").
22 people have been arrested so far.
Plans were underway to install up to 50 cameras
Key suspects, including Sohail Malik and Mahek (also known as Sane Iram), recruited tech-savvy youths from poor backgrounds, paying them for photos and videos: ₹4,000-6,000 per photo, with key operatives paid up to ₹10,000 per video.
Recently caught: another mastermind Naushad Ali, weapons supplier Meera (arrested earlier by Delhi Police), and a minor.
Police are analyzing seized devices for evidence and probing links to handlers abroad. Plans were underway to install up to 50 cameras between Delhi and Kashmir before the bust.