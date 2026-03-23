Pakistan ISI-backed spy ring busted; minor among 22 arrested

Plans were underway to install up to 50 cameras

Key suspects, including Sohail Malik and Mahek (also known as Sane Iram), recruited tech-savvy youths from poor backgrounds, paying them for photos and videos: ₹4,000-6,000 per photo, with key operatives paid up to ₹10,000 per video.

Recently caught: another mastermind Naushad Ali, weapons supplier Meera (arrested earlier by Delhi Police), and a minor.

Police are analyzing seized devices for evidence and probing links to handlers abroad. Plans were underway to install up to 50 cameras between Delhi and Kashmir before the bust.