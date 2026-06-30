Pakistan prepares to take Indus Waters Treaty dispute internationally India Jun 30, 2026

Pakistan is getting ready to take its dispute with India over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) to the international stage.

On Tuesday, top leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, are meeting in Islamabad to shape their strategy.

They want the world to see India's alleged suspension of the treaty as a real threat to Pakistan's farming and economy.