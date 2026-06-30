Pakistan prepares to take Indus Waters Treaty dispute internationally
India
Pakistan is getting ready to take its dispute with India over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) to the international stage.
On Tuesday, top leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, are meeting in Islamabad to shape their strategy.
They want the world to see India's alleged suspension of the treaty as a real threat to Pakistan's farming and economy.
Pakistan calls India's move water terrorism
Pakistan's leaders are calling India's move "water terrorism" and say they'll "fight for the restoration" of the treaty.
Even though money is tight and water projects at home are struggling, Pakistan plans to keep pushing this issue globally, hoping international attention will help, even as they deal with political and economic challenges back home.