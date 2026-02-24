Pakistan preparing for Mumbai-like maritime attack in 2026: LeT leader
India
Saifullah Kasuri, Lashkar-e-Taiba's deputy chief, has openly threatened a repeat of the 2008 Mumbai-style maritime attack on India.
In a video, he claimed Pakistan would dominate the air in 2025 and the seas in 2026, while accusing PM Modi of "water terrorism" and warning that pressure on Kashmir could spark unrest elsewhere.
Indian agencies on high alert
Kasuri's threats came after LeT carried out a deadly attack in Pahalgam last year that killed 26 tourists.
Separately, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League reportedly began training over 100 youths in underwater operations—possibly for future attacks.
Indian agencies have since tightened coastal security and are closely watching for any suspicious activity along the borders and at sea.