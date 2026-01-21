Pakistan, Punjab gangster-backed terrorists plotting R-Day strike: Report

Security forces in Delhi have been put on high alert after receiving intelligence reports of a possible terrorist attack on or before Republic Day (January 26). Sources told NDTV that the operation, code-named "26-26," is said to be orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with the help of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Punjab-based gangsters. The targets may include the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Raghunath Temple in Jammu, the sources said.

Security measures Posters of wanted terrorists displayed across Delhi Security agencies have intensified their vigilance and have put up posters of wanted terrorists at key entry/exit points in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The list includes Mohd Rehan from Delhi's Chauhan Banger, who went underground in 2016 after an Al Qaeda module was busted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Other names on the list are Mohd Umar, Abu Sufiyan, Mohd Shahid Faisal, Syed Arshiya and Sharjeel Akhtar.

Terrorist group 'Falcon Squad' linked to Kashmir-based Resistance Front The threat level has been further heightened by statements from the "Falcon Squad," a terrorist group linked to the Kashmir-based Resistance Front, which is believed to be a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Lashkar proxy was behind last year's Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. Last week, LeT reiterated its commitment to violence in Jammu and Kashmir, with senior commander Abu Musa Kashmiri saying, "Freedom will not be achieved by begging; it will be achieved by slitting throats of Hindus."

Advertisement