Pakistan reports no flood alerts as Indian rivers remain safe
India
No flood alerts for Pakistan this season; India's rivers flowing into Pakistan stayed well below danger levels, so nothing alarming was reported.
Under the Indus Waters Treaty, India only has to share flood data if river flows get extreme and threaten areas downstream.
India sends flood data to Pakistan
Even though the treaty was suspended last year, India is still sending important flood information to Pakistan as a goodwill move.
On July 23, rivers like Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej all showed safe water levels: Chenab at Akhnoor hit 122,000 cusecs (way under the 300,000-cusec alert mark).
Pakistan's own numbers also indicated safe water levels.