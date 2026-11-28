CDS warns of Pakistan's growing space capabilities
What's the story
Pakistan's expanding space capabilities, aided by China and possibly Turkey, have raised security concerns for India. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani emphasized the need for India to fast-track its own space-based military assets development. He noted that Pakistan is not only depending on Chinese support but is also trying to develop indigenous capabilities through its Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).
Technological collaboration
Turkey may assist Pakistan in space tech
"Pakistan's space capability is improving with Chinese help. Also, Pakistan's Suparco is working to develop its own capability," General Subramani said.
He also hinted that Turkey could be another source of technological assistance for Islamabad.
The CDS stressed that India must factor in these developments into its strategic planning, especially since Pakistan may leverage China's advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.
Strategic countermeasures
India enhancing military capabilities in space
General Subramani also highlighted India's efforts to enhance its own military capabilities in space.
He pointed to the Space Based Surveillance (SBS) Phase-III program, which aims to strengthen India's surveillance and reconnaissance network with 52 dedicated military satellites over three years.
The project, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in October 2024, will be executed under the Defence Space Agency and Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.
Space warfare
Concerns over China's growing space capabilities
General Subramani also raised concerns over China's growing space capabilities, including technologies that can jam or target satellites.
China is suspected to have anti-satellite weapons and electronic warfare systems that can disrupt satellite communications and navigation systems.
General Subramani's comments came after Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali participated in China's Shenzhou-24 crewed space mission as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties.