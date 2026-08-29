Pakistan urges international support to restore suspended Indus Waters Treaty
India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in April 2025, blaming a Pakistan-backed attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.
Now Pakistan is calling for international support to restore the agreement, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar saying India's unilateral decision in April 2025 to place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance has no basis in the treaty and could put peace at risk.
Pakistan needs Indus, India demands action
The Indus River system is crucial for Pakistan's food, farming, and energy needs, especially as the country faces water shortages and climate change.
India says it won't return to the treaty until Pakistan takes real action against cross-border terrorism, sticking to its stance that "blood and water cannot flow together."
Both sides see this standoff as a big deal for regional stability.