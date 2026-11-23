Pakistani operatives infiltrate defense, CAPFs WhatsApp groups
What's the story
Security and intelligence agencies have reportedly discovered Pakistani intelligence operatives in 13-14 private WhatsApp groups used by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and defense-civilian officials. The suspected operatives are believed to have joined these groups using spoofed or compromised Indian mobile numbers, PTI reported. These numbers allegedly acted as "silent members," monitoring conversations and documents exchanged within the groups.
Audit initiated
Audit of social communication platforms ordered
In light of this discovery, security agencies have ordered a thorough audit of all social communication platforms. They have also directed forces and defense civilian organizations to remove unidentified members from these groups.
"The stipulated cyber hygiene guidelines have been reiterated and it has been directed that no official or classified information and data be shared over social media platforms in the wake of this incident," a senior officer told PTI.
Impersonation incident
'Soniya' in WhatsApp group for defense-civilian officials
The reports of infiltration in these groups came to light last week when a case involving a female PIO posing as a DRDO scientist entering one of these WhatsApp groups was discovered.
The Pakistani intelligence operative impersonated a DRDO scientist named "Soniya" and joined the 'All India Defence Civilian Mutual Transfer Posting' WhatsApp group used by defense-civilian officials.
Some sensitive information is suspected to have been shared in the group in exchange for money, officials said.
Advisory
The advisory was issued last week
"Reliable government agencies indicated a targeted cyber-espionage campaign against Indian defense, paramilitary and civil defense personnel. Pakistan-based intelligence operatives (PIOs) have successfully gained unauthorized access to multiple unofficial WhatsApp groups," a defense establishment of the Ministry of Defense alerted its local formations, according to ThePrint.
The advisory was issued last week to all defense and security establishments, including CAPF forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Ongoing investigations
Pakistan-linked espionage network probe
In October, Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence launched Operation Firewall-2026 to probe an alleged Pakistan-linked espionage network.
The operation scrutinized 18 people, including 13 suspected Navy personnel, across 10 states and Union Territories.
The cyber threat was further highlighted after an Indian Air Force Wing Commander was found to have shared classified war plans with a Pakistani operative in exchange for nude photos.
He was subsequently arrested under the Official Secrets Act, and a chargesheet was filed against him in August.