Pakistan's aging F-16s struggled in Operation Sindoor last year

To keep up, Pakistan is shifting focus to newer Chinese jets like the JF-17 and J-10C, with the JF-17 now forming the backbone of its fleet and the J-10C being procured steadily.

The J-10C packs longer-range missiles (up to 300km) and better radar, easily outclassing the older F-16s.

With high upkeep costs and outdated technology, there's talk that Pakistan might retire its F-16s by the mid-2030s.