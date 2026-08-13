Pakistan's aging F-16s struggled in Operation Sindoor last year
India
Pakistan's old F-16 fighter jets struggled during "Operation Sindoor," India's counter-strike after the Pahalgam attack last year.
These 1980s-era US jets, limited by short-range missiles (about 100km), couldn't match up to Indian aircraft and were used cautiously by Pakistani commanders.
Pakistan shifting to JF-17 and J-10C
To keep up, Pakistan is shifting focus to newer Chinese jets like the JF-17 and J-10C, with the JF-17 now forming the backbone of its fleet and the J-10C being procured steadily.
The J-10C packs longer-range missiles (up to 300km) and better radar, easily outclassing the older F-16s.
With high upkeep costs and outdated technology, there's talk that Pakistan might retire its F-16s by the mid-2030s.