Pakistan's internal violence raises India terror attack fears: Report
India is ramping up its counter-terrorism efforts after warnings about possible attacks in Mumbai, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir linked to unrest in Pakistan.
The Maharashtra ATS raided homes of suspected radicals in Mumbai neighborhoods, while alerts were triggered by Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghanistan and ongoing violence in Balochistan.
Army on high alert amid infiltration attempts
With Pakistan dealing with strikes from the Taliban and Baloch militants at home, there's growing concern that cross-border terrorism against India could spike.
The Indian Army just stopped an infiltration attempt at the border and top officials are on high alert.
As one officer put it, We're staying vigilant to keep people safe.