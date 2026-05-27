Palace on Wheels makes 1st summer run, breaks 44-year tradition

Delhi to Jaipur Udaipur Jaisalmer tour

The special tour ran from Delhi to famous Rajasthani cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer, covering more than 2,600km from May 20 to May 25.

Passengers got a taste of royal life with plush cabins, private bathrooms, Wi-Fi, butler service, onboard dining, a bar, and even a spa.

This rare summer run shows that palace-style travel is still very much in demand among those looking for something extra special.