Palace on Wheels to run May 2026 — 1st time it will operate in May (the train was launched in 1982) India May 09, 2026

The iconic Palace on Wheels, known for its royal vibes and luxury, is set to roll out in May 2026 — the first time it will operate in May; the train was launched in 1982.

Usually, the train skips May because of Rajasthan's intense heat, but this year's travel demand changed things up.

North Western Railway made the call after seeing more people eager to experience this legendary ride.