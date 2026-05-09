Palace on Wheels to run May 2026 — 1st time it will operate in May (the train was launched in 1982)
The iconic Palace on Wheels, known for its royal vibes and luxury, is set to roll out in May 2026 — the first time it will operate in May; the train was launched in 1982.
Usually, the train skips May because of Rajasthan's intense heat, but this year's travel demand changed things up.
North Western Railway made the call after seeing more people eager to experience this legendary ride.
Nationalized bank books 'Palace on Wheels'
A nationalized bank has booked the entire train exclusively for this journey, showing some serious faith in India's tourism scene.
The route covers 2,610km with stops at must-see spots like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner.
With 22 coaches decked out as mini-palaces (think saloon cars, dining halls, and even a spa), it's basically a moving heritage hotel.
If you're into history and luxury (and don't mind a bit of summer heat), this is one for the bucket list.