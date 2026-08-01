Palakkad heavy rains, orange alert declared, family escapes collapsing house

Fallen trees and waterlogging left key roads like Nelliyampathy-Nenmara totally blocked.

With water levels rising fast, shutters at Mangalam and Kanjirapuzha dams were opened as a safety step.

The district collector also shut down hill tourism spots like Nelliyampathy and Malampuzha for now.

Locals near rivers have been told to stay alert.

If you spot any power lines down or hazards around your area, officials want you to report them right away.