Palakkad roots connect 3 astronauts to upcoming major space missions India Jul 12, 2026

Palakkad in Kerala is buzzing with excitement as three astronauts with local roots gear up for big missions.

Dr. Anil Menon heads to the International Space Station this July for eight months of research;

Air Commodore Prasanth Nair is training for India's Gaganyaan program, aiming to send Indian astronauts into space;

and Anna Menon flew on the Polaris Dawn mission in September 2024 as a medical officer and is now training as a NASA astronaut candidate.