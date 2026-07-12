Palakkad roots connect 3 astronauts to upcoming major space missions
Palakkad in Kerala is buzzing with excitement as three astronauts with local roots gear up for big missions.
Dr. Anil Menon heads to the International Space Station this July for eight months of research;
Air Commodore Prasanth Nair is training for India's Gaganyaan program, aiming to send Indian astronauts into space;
and Anna Menon flew on the Polaris Dawn mission in September 2024 as a medical officer and is now training as a NASA astronaut candidate.
Palakkad highlights space medicine and collaboration
These missions highlight Palakkad's surprising impact on global space exploration: from medical breakthroughs in orbit to India joining the elite club of human spaceflight nations.
The teamwork between Dr. Menon and Nair, formed during their Houston training days, shows how international collaboration is shaping the future of space travel.
For young dreamers in Kerala and beyond, it's proof that even a small town can reach for the stars.