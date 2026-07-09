Palghar locals use wooden door as stretcher for pregnant woman
India
When heavy floods cut off ambulance access in Palghar, Maharashtra, locals stepped up in the best way possible.
With roads underwater and no help on the way, they took a wooden door from a nearby house and turned it into a makeshift stretcher to carry a pregnant woman through chest-deep water.
Divya Gharat, Chetan Gavard rescue woman
ASHA worker Divya Gharat and social worker Chetan Gavard led the rescue, getting the woman safely to Safale Rural Hospital.
Thanks to their teamwork, doctors delivered a healthy baby boy, and both mother and baby are doing well.
The story has drawn praise as an awesome example of community coming together during tough times.