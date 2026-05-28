Palla villagers cross shallow muddy Yamuna as Hathnikund limits flow India May 28, 2026

Delhi's Yamuna River is barely recognizable right now; what used to be a flowing river is now just a shallow, muddy stream with exposed sandbanks.

In Palla village, people are literally walking or using bullock carts to cross what's left of the river between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The main culprit? Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage is releasing less than half the water needed for the river's health.