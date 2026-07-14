Palnadu woman may have killed 2 sons before killing herself
India
A 28-year-old woman and her two young sons were discovered dead in their home at Vithamrajupalli village, Palnadu district, early Tuesday.
Police believe the woman may have killed her children before ending her own life while her husband was away.
She left a brief note saying no one else was responsible for what happened.
Neighbors cite drinking, investigators question husband
Neighbors told police there were ongoing arguments between the couple, mainly tied to the husband's drinking and neglect.
Investigators are now questioning him to find out if any fight or event triggered this tragedy on Monday night.
Police have registered a case of suspicious death and sent the bodies for postmortem as they try to piece together what led to this heartbreaking incident.