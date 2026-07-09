Palraj and Koodammal escape Wayanad landslide that killed 4

Rescue teams search while probe continues

Heavy rains triggered the landslide after tea estates were shut down earlier that day, forcing locals into relief shelters.

The couple's children are now urging them to move away from the risky area.

Rescue teams are still searching for those missing, while officials look into whether human activity played a part in the disaster.

The incident has sparked new worries about how safe construction zones and nearby homes really are during monsoon season.