Palraj and Koodammal escape Wayanad landslide that killed 4
A couple in Wayanad, Kerala, had a close call with a deadly landslide on July 7, an event captured by CCTV.
While waiting for a bus, Palraj and Koodammal suddenly saw the hillside give way. Within seconds, mud and a tanker truck rushed toward them; they tumbled into the mud but managed to pull each other up and run to safety.
Sadly, four people lost their lives, and five are still missing.
Rescue teams search while probe continues
Heavy rains triggered the landslide after tea estates were shut down earlier that day, forcing locals into relief shelters.
The couple's children are now urging them to move away from the risky area.
Rescue teams are still searching for those missing, while officials look into whether human activity played a part in the disaster.
The incident has sparked new worries about how safe construction zones and nearby homes really are during monsoon season.